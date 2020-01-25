Market Intelligence Report Electric Vehicles , 2019-2026

The Electric Vehicles market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Electric Vehicles market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

market segmentation presented in this report study is given below:

By Technology

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

By Power Source

Stored Electricity

On Board Electric Generator

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Others (Golf Cart etc.)

By Powertrain

Series Hybrid

Parallel Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

By Region

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Research Methodology

Both the production and sales statistics of electric vehicles on a yearly basis are taken into consideration for the purpose of research on the market, however, for the calculation of market volume per year, only sales statistics of electric vehicles are taken into account. The market volume based on the sales of electric vehicles are inferred through the secondary sources and confirmed through primary respondents to achieve a near accurate count. Average selling prices of electric vehicles in different regions is incorporated only in the vehicle type segment, which is used to calculate the total market value.

The electric vehicles market is forecasted for a period of 15 years taking 2015 as the base year for the market numbers calculation and forecasted till 2030. The current size of the market, as well as the information obtained from the supply and demand side and sales pattern of electric vehicles provided by the dealers shaping the market.

The forecasts incorporated in the report is presented in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate or CAGR, while other decisive parameters namely year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity are also included in the report to present the client with clearer insights and extensive knowledge on the aforementioned market.

Last but not the least, essential parameters such as market attractive index and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints for all the regions are presented in the report providing insights about the dynamics, growth, performance and untapped opportunities in the electric vehicles market. Exhaustive profiling of prominent electric vehicles manufacturers is included in the concluding section of the report detailing the strengths, weaknesses and competitive strategies of each manufacturers.

Analyst’s View

Infrastructure starved market:

The global electric vehicles market is presently devoid of proper structure. The massive absence of infrastructure is fracturing the normal surge of the market. Developing economies around the globe such as India and China still lack a proper framework that can expedite the expansion of the market. Public awareness about electric vehicles are also minimal amongst a large chunk of the population present in the developing nations of the globe. A rise in awareness along with reduction of prices of electric vehicles will curate the destiny of the market.

Baby boomers to cement the base of the market:

Stricter government regulations to promote the use of electric vehicles and a swelling geriatric population is likely to impact the demography of the global electric vehicles market. Women are also potential buyers of light weight electric vehicles.

