Market Intelligence Report Bra , 2019-2025

The global Bra market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Bra market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Bra market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Bra market. The Bra market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

competition landscape, which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global bra market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including topline growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed toa company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players in the bra market and major brands of players. Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands, Inc, The Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Wacoal Holdings Corporation, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Triumph International, Jockey International Inc., Wolf Lingerie Limited, Groupe Chantelle, Fruit Of The Loom, Inc., Calida Group are some of the major players operating within the global bra market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The global bra market is segmented as below:

Global Bra Market, by Product Type

Padded bra Sports bra Nursing bra Convertible/Multi-way bra Adhesive/Stick-On bra Others

Non Padded bra Sports bra Nursing bra Convertible/Multi-way bra Adhesive/Stick-On bra Others



Global Bra Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Bra market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Bra market.

Segmentation of the Bra market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Bra market players.

The Bra market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Bra for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Bra ? At what rate has the global Bra market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Bra market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.