Market Insights of Recycled Plastics Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

The Recycled Plastics market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The global recycled plastics market was valued at USD 34.80 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 50.36 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered the base year and 2018-2024 as the forecast period to estimate the recycled plastics market size.

List of key players profiled in the Recycled Plastics market research report:

Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech, Veolia Polymers, Hahn Plastics, CeDo, PLASgran, APR2 Plast, Luxus, Visy, Ripro Corporation, OOTONE PLASTIC, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial, Shandong Power Plastic, Intco, Jiangsu Zhongsheng, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech, Da Fon Environmental Techology,

By Source

Bottles, Films, Fibers, Foams, Others (auto parts, electrical goods, furniture, etc.)

By Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Others (polyamide, polycarbonate, acrylonitrile-butadiene, styrene, and other plastics under SPI code 7),

By End-Use Industry

Packaging, Building & Construction, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Others (agriculture, aerospace, etc.),

By

The global Recycled Plastics market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Recycled Plastics market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Recycled Plastics. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Recycled Plastics Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Recycled Plastics market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Recycled Plastics market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Recycled Plastics industry.

