Market Insights of Functional Flour Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

Functional Flour Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Functional Flour industry growth. Functional Flour market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Functional Flour industry.. The Functional Flour market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The global functional flour market is progressing at a healthy clip on the back of increasing consumption of health-benefitting foods. Consumers worldwide are striving to adopt a combination of grains, cereals, lentils in their everyday food for essential nutrients. In addition, increasing gluten allergies is stoking demand for non-wheat based flour. This is stoking demand for functional flours that are composed of soy flour, rye flour, and oat flour among others. Rising consumer spending on ready-to-eat bakery items available in multigrain variants is aiding the growth of functional flour market.

List of key players profiled in the Functional Flour market research report:

ConAgra Foods, Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited, General Mills Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc , The Scoular Company , Archer Daniels Midland Company , ITC Limited, Cargill Incorporated

By Raw Material

Wheat, Maize, Rice

By Type

Pre-cooked Flour, Specialty Flour, Fortified Flour

By Product

Conventional Flour, Additive-based Flour, Genetically Modified Flour

By Application

Bakery Products, Noodles and Pastas, Non-food Applications

The global Functional Flour market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Functional Flour market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Functional Flour. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

