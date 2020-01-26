Market Insights of Fiber based Packaging Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

The Global Fiber based Packaging Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Fiber based Packaging industry and its future prospects.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Fiber based Packaging Market.

The global fiber based packaging is witnessing steadfast growth over the past few decades owing to the numerous applications of fiber based packaging across several end-use industries. The fiber based packaging market is primarily driven by the growth of the packaging industry and shift in consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Further, easy availability of raw material for the manufacture of fiber based packaging products and government statutes in favor of naturally sourced packaging solutions is fuelling the growth of fiber based packaging market.

List of key players profiled in the report:

International Paper Company, DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Pratt Industries Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., U.S. Corrugated, Inc., UFP Technologies, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Brodrene Hartmann A/S, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Rengo Co., Ltd., Mondi Group, Stora Enso, AR Packaging Group AB, BillerudKorsnas AB

By Packaging Type

Corrugated Boxes, Cartons, Partitions & Inserts, Bottles & Cup Carriers, Trays, Plates, Clamshells, Display Packaging, Others

By Material Type

Corrugated, Boxboard/Carton board, Molded Pulp, Kraft Paper,

By Material Source Type

Virgin Fiber, Recycled Fiber,

By Level of Packaging Type

Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging,

By End Use Base

Food Packaging, Beverages Packaging, Tobacco Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Homecare & Toiletries, Electrical & Electronics, Other Industrial Packaging, E-Commerce Packaging

The report analyses the Fiber based Packaging Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Fiber based Packaging Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Fiber based Packaging market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Fiber based Packaging market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis.

