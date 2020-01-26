Market Insights of Electrical Steel Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

The Global Electrical Steel Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Electrical Steel industry and its future prospects.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Electrical Steel Market.
Electrical steel is a type of specialty steel manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of conventional steel to induce high permeability. It is used in the manufacture of the core of power transformers, generators, inductors, etc. Its high permeability ensures low core loss in electrical components. Electrical steel is also known as laminate steel or silicon steel, as silicon is added to it. It is primarily used for lamination processes in the cores of electrical components.
List of key players profiled in the report:
POSCO, BaoSteel Group (Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited), AnSteel Group Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Shagang Group Inc., SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited), JFE Steel Corporation, Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, HBIS Group, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, United States Steel Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, Voestalpine Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group
By Type
Grain Oriented, Non-grain Oriented,
By Application
Transformer, Inductor, Motor, Others,
By End-user Industry
Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy, Household Appliances, Others

The report analyses the Electrical Steel Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Electrical Steel Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Electrical Steel market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Electrical Steel market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Electrical Steel Market Report
Electrical Steel Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Electrical Steel Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Electrical Steel Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Electrical Steel Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.

