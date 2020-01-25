Market Insights of Automotive Telematics Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

Automotive Telematics Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Automotive Telematics industry growth. Automotive Telematics market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Automotive Telematics industry.. The Automotive Telematics market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Automotive Telematics market research report:

Trimble, Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom International B.V., Telogis, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, Airbiquity, Inc., Agero, Inc.

By Application

Vehicle Tracking, Fleet Management, Satellite Navigation, Vehicle Safety Communication, Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

The global Automotive Telematics market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Automotive Telematics market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Automotive Telematics. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Automotive Telematics Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Automotive Telematics market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Automotive Telematics market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Automotive Telematics industry.

