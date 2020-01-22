Market Insights of Algorithmic Trading Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

Algorithmic Trading market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Algorithmic Trading industry.. The Algorithmic Trading market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Algorithmic trading is a process of using an automated computer programed to follow a defined set of trading instructions for placing a trade, accounting for factors such as time, price, and volume. Algorithmic trading or algo trading is a technology platform providing advantage of both artificial intelligence and human intelligence. Algorithmic trading helps in reducing transaction costs, allowing investment managers to take control of their own trading procedures. The main objective of such software is not just to maximize profits but also to control market risk and execution costs.

List of key players profiled in the Algorithmic Trading market research report:

Thomson Reuters Corporation, Trading Technologies International, Inc., Argo Software Engineering, Inc., Automated Trading SoftTech Pvt. Ltd., InfoReach, Inc., Kuberre Systems, MetaQuotes Software Corp., Vela Trading Systems LLC (OptionsCity Software, Inc.), uTrade, Software AG

By Component

Software, Services,

By Trading Type

Forex, Stock Markets, Commodities, Bonds, Cryptocurrency

The global Algorithmic Trading market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Algorithmic Trading market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Algorithmic Trading. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Algorithmic Trading Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Algorithmic Trading market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Algorithmic Trading market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Algorithmic Trading industry.

