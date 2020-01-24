Marine Navigation Systems Market Report by eSherpa Market Reports: Data Segmented by Industry, Products, Services, Price, Sales, Future Trends and Forecast 2024

Global Marine Navigation Systems Market 2020 Forecast to 2027. offers the comparative assessment of the market and identifies the assessable estimation of the market including industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, outlook, and forecasts 2020-2027. The report provides historical data, significance, statistical data, size & share, market price & demand, business overview, market analysis by product and market trends by key players. The report also highlights current growth factors, market threats, attentive opinions, and competitive analysis of major Marine Navigation Systems market players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.

Introduction, A marine navigation system is one of the essential systems utilized in naval vessels for navigational functions. Its purpose is to supervise and manage the movement of a vessel as it makes its way from one location to another. Marine navigation system encompasses equipment, such as chart plotter and electronic navigation chart, which aid in the navigation of both commercial and defense marine vessels. Over the past few years, the navigation systems industry has been greatly influenced by copious changes in technology. Companies, along with governments, are consistently working on innovating new technologies to increase the efficiency. For instance, augmented reality applications in marine navigation systems is a key upcoming trend in the market. Seas and oceans cover more than 70% of the global surface and are home to approximately 50,000 large ships, which carry 80% of the world’s traded cargo. With the increasing awareness of seaborne navigation and safety, there have been extensive developments on the marine navigation system front due to which the global market has gained momentum. Factors such as growing emphasis on maritime security and subsequent increase in naval budgets worldwide, surge in international seaborne trade, and rise in coastal and maritime tourism are the prime driving factors of the marine navigation system market. Meanwhile, the vulnerability of electronic navigation systems to cyberattacks hinders the market growth. However, upgrading fishing vessels with marine navigation systems and increasing the demand for recreational boating offer promising growth opportunities to the market., , Regional Analysis, The global marine navigation system market is estimated to witness 12.42% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024. In 2017, the market was led by North America with 33.10% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with shares of 27.48% and 25.61%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for marine navigation systems market. In Asia-Pacific, the market growth is significantly driven by the major countries, such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, due to the rising number of maritime conflicts in the Indian Ocean and South China Sea. As a result, these countries are developing their naval capabilities. Other developing countries in the region are also investing in the market, to strengthen their marine capabilities. Moreover, the naval defense budgets for countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have exhibited an increase in the past few years. In addition, it is likely that the countries would spend more on naval upgrade programs, in the next decade. Similarly, in the recent times, the commercial sea-borne applications, including sea-based tourism and fishing, have witnessed an upsurge in the region.

By Market Players:

Danelec Marine A/S (Denmark), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V. (Netherlands), Raytheon Anschütz (Germany), Periskal Group (Belgium), Safran Electronics & Defense (France), and Wartsila (Finland) are some of the key players profiled in this report. The marine navigation systems market is dominated by top five players, namely Wartsila, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V., Raytheon Anschütz, and Kongsberg Maritime, accounting for more than 85% of the global market size.

The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2027.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements. The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations. To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

