Marine Engines Market – Analysis and Forecast (2016-2024)

Marine Engines Market is estimated to surpass $ 11.04 Billion marks in 2019 and reach USD 14.89 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period 2016-2024 globally.
Marine Engines Market is set to witness an appreciable growth subject to growing trade activities and positive outlook toward maritime industry. In 2016, a rise in container trade contributed over 23% of the global seaborne trade. According to a UNCTAD report, in 2016 world seaborne trade volumes expanded by 2.6% as compared to 1.8% in 2015.
However, more than 80% of the seaborne trade majorly contributes to carbon emissions. Expanding tourism industry driven by improvement in the standard of living, a rise in disposable incomes, and demographic changes will stimulate the global marine engines market size. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council in 2016, maritime tourism was the highest revenue generating segment and accounted for 10.2% of the global GDP and generated USD 7.6 trillion.
Marine Engines MarketMarine Engines Market1 The marine propulsion engine market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to various ongoing government investments in the shipbuilding industry and inland waterways. Ships are integrated with one or more than one propulsion engines, depending on their size (gross tonnage). Moreover, in the early stage of marine propulsion, steam turbines were used; however, due to advancement in technology, diesel or alternative fuel engine and gas turbine have greater penetration. Increase in production & sales of ships globally and rise in international seaborne trade drive the Marine Engines Market growth.
In addition, an increase in demand for resources such as crude oil, coal, steel, and iron from developing countries fuels the Marine Engines Market growth.Marine Engines Market2MGO Marine Engines Market had the highest market share in 2017. Ability to generate the lowest concentration of sulphur & particulates in the fuel is one of the distinguishing features boosting the product demand. The introduction of norms by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) under the MARPOL Annex VI will further encourage the adoption of low emission units.
The Asia Pacific, in 2017 accounted for over 60% of the Marine Engines Market. Presence of numerous manufacturers along with ongoing R&D ventures in product design will strengthen the industry outlook. An increasing maritime trade in South East Asia, primarily across China and Indonesia will further accelerate business growth.
Maximize Market Research has comprehensively analyzed Marine Engines Market emphasizing on each segment keeping global and regional dynamics in perspective. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario. The report classifies Marine Engines Market into various segments such as Fuel, Power, Technology, Propulsion, Application, and Regions providing a thorough understanding of the Marine Engines Market. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts of the market, giving an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Marine Engines Market.
The scope of the Report:
Marine Engines Market, By Fuel:
MDO, MGO, LNG, Hybrid
Marine Engines Market, By Power:
< 1,000 HP, 1,000-5,000 HP, 5,000-10,000 HP, 10,000-20,000 HP, > 20,000 HP
Marine Engines Market, By Technology:
Low Speed, Medium Speed, High Speed
Marine Engines Market, By Propulsion:
2-Stroke, 4-Stroke
Marine Engines Market, By Application:
Commercial (Container Vessels, Tankers, Bulk Carriers, Roll On/Roll Off), Offshore (AHTS, PSV, MPSV), Recreational (Cruise Ships, Ferries, Yachts), Navy
Marine Engines Market, By Geography:
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America
Key Players:
GM Powertrain
Caterpillar, Inc.
Cummins Engines
Wartsila Corporation
Rolls Royce
MAN Diesel & Turbo SE
Wärtsilä
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
Scania
YANMAR CO., LTD.
DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO., LTD.
Nigata Power Systems Co., Ltd.
Fairbanks Morse Engine
Masson-Marine
General Electric Company
Mercury Marine
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Brunswick Corporation
AB Volvo
John Deere
Daihatsu Diesel MFG. Co. Ltd.
Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.
Deutz AG
STX
