Marine Engines Market – Analysis and Forecast (2016-2024)

Marine Engines Market is estimated to surpass $ 11.04 Billion marks in 2019 and reach USD 14.89 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period 2016-2024 globally.

Marine Engines Market is set to witness an appreciable growth subject to growing trade activities and positive outlook toward maritime industry. In 2016, a rise in container trade contributed over 23% of the global seaborne trade. According to a UNCTAD report, in 2016 world seaborne trade volumes expanded by 2.6% as compared to 1.8% in 2015.

However, more than 80% of the seaborne trade majorly contributes to carbon emissions. Expanding tourism industry driven by improvement in the standard of living, a rise in disposable incomes, and demographic changes will stimulate the global marine engines market size. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council in 2016, maritime tourism was the highest revenue generating segment and accounted for 10.2% of the global GDP and generated USD 7.6 trillion.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11261

Marine Engines MarketMarine Engines Market1 The marine propulsion engine market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to various ongoing government investments in the shipbuilding industry and inland waterways. Ships are integrated with one or more than one propulsion engines, depending on their size (gross tonnage). Moreover, in the early stage of marine propulsion, steam turbines were used; however, due to advancement in technology, diesel or alternative fuel engine and gas turbine have greater penetration. Increase in production & sales of ships globally and rise in international seaborne trade drive the Marine Engines Market growth.

In addition, an increase in demand for resources such as crude oil, coal, steel, and iron from developing countries fuels the Marine Engines Market growth.Marine Engines Market2MGO Marine Engines Market had the highest market share in 2017. Ability to generate the lowest concentration of sulphur & particulates in the fuel is one of the distinguishing features boosting the product demand. The introduction of norms by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) under the MARPOL Annex VI will further encourage the adoption of low emission units.

The Asia Pacific, in 2017 accounted for over 60% of the Marine Engines Market. Presence of numerous manufacturers along with ongoing R&D ventures in product design will strengthen the industry outlook. An increasing maritime trade in South East Asia, primarily across China and Indonesia will further accelerate business growth.

Maximize Market Research has comprehensively analyzed Marine Engines Market emphasizing on each segment keeping global and regional dynamics in perspective. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario. The report classifies Marine Engines Market into various segments such as Fuel, Power, Technology, Propulsion, Application, and Regions providing a thorough understanding of the Marine Engines Market. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts of the market, giving an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Marine Engines Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/11261

The scope of the Report:

Marine Engines Market, By Fuel:

MDO, MGO, LNG, Hybrid

Marine Engines Market, By Power:

< 1,000 HP, 1,000-5,000 HP, 5,000-10,000 HP, 10,000-20,000 HP, > 20,000 HP

Marine Engines Market, By Technology:

Low Speed, Medium Speed, High Speed

Marine Engines Market, By Propulsion:

2-Stroke, 4-Stroke

Marine Engines Market, By Application:

Commercial (Container Vessels, Tankers, Bulk Carriers, Roll On/Roll Off), Offshore (AHTS, PSV, MPSV), Recreational (Cruise Ships, Ferries, Yachts), Navy

Marine Engines Market, By Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Players:

GM Powertrain

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins Engines

Wartsila Corporation

Rolls Royce

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Wärtsilä

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Scania

YANMAR CO., LTD.

DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO., LTD.

Nigata Power Systems Co., Ltd.

Fairbanks Morse Engine

Masson-Marine

General Electric Company

Mercury Marine

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Brunswick Corporation

AB Volvo

John Deere

Daihatsu Diesel MFG. Co. Ltd.

Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.

Deutz AG

STX

Success Stories: Key Industry Players:

General Electric Company

AB Volvo

John Deere

Rolls Royce

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Marine Engines Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Marine Engines Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Marine Engines Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Marine Engines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Marine Engines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Marine Engines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Marine Engines by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Marine Engines Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Marine Engines Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Marine Engines Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Marine Engines Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/marine-engines-market/11261/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com