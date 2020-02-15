Marble Market Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Global Marble Market was valued US$ 51.20 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 65.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.02 % during a forecast period.

Marble is a stone, which is preferred decorative purposes thanks to its mind blowing color and lustrous finish. The stone has been castoff for centuries to build landmark structures such as the Taj Mahal, Parthenon, and U.S. Supreme Court Building in the world. Marble has low liability to water damage, but may decline in acidic atmosphere.

Increasing construction infrastructure is expected to drive the global marble market. Marble is used as a decorative purpose in the construction owing to its esthetics such as beauty and sculpture. Rapid growth in the construction industry in several developing regions across the world is likely to propel the demand for marble in the near future. Consumerâ€™s preferences towards the interior decoration of the housing structure are booming the global marble market. Furthermore, High initial cost is limiting the growth in the global marble market.

Marble can be functionally used as filler for concrete aggregate, stairs, pavements, floor coverings, and external walls in the construction industry. Marble is often concomitant with luxury and extravagance thanks to employing for decoration purposes in various immoderate buildings and memorials such as hotels, theatres, temples, churches, dedicatory buildings, and tombs.

Marble is preferred for ground form as a calcium supplement to farm animals, soft scratchy material for crushing application. It is the best solution for the manufacture of antacid and acid-neutralizer and soil enhancer. These applications are likely to propel the demand for marble during the forecast period.

Marble is also available in the powder and slab form. It is suitable for the paints, coatings and in some plastics and rubbers to surge density and weight of the final product. Furthermore, a marble slab is the widely used form. It has a large demand in the construction industry. These slabs are then shaped and molded into tiles and blocks for suitable decorative applications.

North America is estimated to dominate the global marble market. This growth can be attributed to the presence of the marbles in this region. Notable varieties of the marbles are available in this region to drive the growth in the global marble market.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Marble Market

Temmer Marble, Tekma, Pakistan Onyx Marble, Dimpomar, Mumal Marbles, Can Simsekler Construction, Mármoles Marín, S.A., Aurangzeb Marble Industry, Etgran, Amso International, Universal Mrble & Granite, Best Cheer Stone Group, Fujian Fengshan Stone Group, Xiamen Wanlistone stock, Kangli Stone Group, Hongfa, Xishi Group, Jin Long Run Yu, Xinpengfei Industry, Jinbo Construction Group, Fujian Dongsheng Stone, Guanghui, Levantina, Polycor inc, Indiana Limestone Company, Vetter Stone, Antolini

Scope of the report for Global Marble Market

Global Marble Market, By Product

White Marble

Black Marble

Yellow Marble

Red Marble

Green Marble

Others

Global Marble Market, By Application

Construction

Statuary and Monuments

Furniture

Others

Global Marble Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key players in Global Marble Market

