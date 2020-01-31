Manufacturing Execution System Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Manufacturing Execution System market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Drivers and Restraints

Some of the notable factors expected to drive the global manufacturing execution system market include the vast adoption of automation in the industrial sector and an increased demand for improvement in industrial processes to reduce costs and increase productivity. Strict government regulations pertaining to the observance of best industry practices are also leading to an increased demand for effective manufacturing execution systems globally. Moreover, the rising adoption of industrial automation, especially in emerging economies across regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, has also significantly benefitted the overall market for manufacturing execution systems in the past few years.

However, the high base cost of manufacturing execution system and the additionally expenses incurred during maintenance, upgradation, and customization of these systems are expected to hamper the growth of the manufacturing execution system market to a certain extent, especially in emerging and underdeveloped economies and medium scale industries. Nevertheless, the global MES market continues to grow owing to the vast benefits of automation and digitization in the manufacturing sector such as improved compliance, visibility, and increased productivity, and reduced costs of a manufacturing project.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market: Segments

The key functional areas of manufacturing execution system include scheduling, quality analysis, process and maintenance management, resource allocation and status, document control, performance analysis, workforce management, operations intelligence, and material tracking. MESs are used in several applications in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, automotive, medical devices, aerospace and defense, food and beverages, paper and pulp, and power generation. The manufacturing execution system market report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative data pertaining to these segments on regional and global fronts. The manufacturing execution system market across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa is analyzed.

The global manufacturing execution system market is diverse and each key end use industry has its own distinct suppliers and applications. Some of the key companies operating in the manufacturing execution system market are Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric Co., Operator System Aps, Schneider Electric S.A., Apriso Corporation, Werum Software and Systems, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Andea Solutions Sp. Z.O.O., CDC Software Corporation, SAP AG, Camstar Systems Inc, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Kpit Cummins, Eyelit Inc., and Emerson Electric Co.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Manufacturing Execution System market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

