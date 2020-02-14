Manufactured Wood Materials Market | Covers Top Key Players, Regions, Supply and Consumption, Forecast till 2022

The Business Research Company’s Manufactured Wood Materials Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global manufactured wood materials market expected to reach a value of nearly $295.16 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the manufactured wood materials market is due to rising demand for durable wooden flooring and roofs. Moreover, in the forecast period technological advances such as cross-laminated timber (CLT) and MDF recycling is expected to fuel the demand for manufactured wood.

The manufactured wood materials market consists of sales of produced wood materials by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce veneer, plywood, engineered wood members and reconstituted wood products. Some products produced by this industry include hardwood and softwood veneer, fabricated and laminated wood arches, wood roof, floor trusses, wood sheets and boards.

The engineered wood products segment is gaining popularity and it is the fastest growing segment in manufactured wood materials market. Engineered wood is manufactured by binding veneers, boards of wood, fibers and particles with adhesives and it is widely used by customers in the construction industry. They are pre-finished, durable, water resistant and easier to mount.

The manufactured wood materials market is segmented into

Reconstituted Wood Plywood Veneer Sheets

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the manufactured wood materials market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the manufactured wood materials market are Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion, Norbord Inc, RLC Industries Co.

