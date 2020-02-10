Mango Butter Market Segmentation by Key Players, Regions, and Products Breakdown
Mango butter is a soft, semi-solid, creamy textured, organic butter with mild & sweet aroma, which is extracted from shelled kernel of the tropical fruit mango. This natural ingredient is emollient, softening, and soothing to the skin along with high oxidative ability, wound healing, and regenerative activity. In terms of consistency, the mango butter is similar to shea & cocoa butters but fatty acid content differs between them.
The various benefits of mango butter include dry skin & rash treatment, blemishes & wrinkles clearance, itch & sunburn healing, wounds & cracks healing, relive from insect bites, and treatment of eczema & dermatitis. It is generally used in the production of skin care lotion, creams, soaps, balms, whipped body butters, lip balms, dermatologic products, shaving cream, and replacement of cocoa butter & shea butter.
The mango butter was first developed by All Organic Trading (AOT) in 2011 and became available as a bio-certified ingredient for cosmetics in 2013. Its market is mainly driven by the increase in demand in personal care industry owing to its large scale use in various products of the industry. However, mango butter is a relatively new product, thus, its high cost hampers the market growth. R&D to develop better butter and make it available at less cost is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the market.
The report segments the mango butter market on the basis of type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into natural and processed mango butter. On account of end-user industry, the market is divided into personal care, healthcare, and food & beverages industries. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players provided in the report are:
- Alzo International Incorporated
- AOT
- Avi Natural
- Manorama Group
- EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD
- Hallstar BIOCHEMICA
- Health & Beauty Natural Oils
- Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH
- Jarchem Industries Inc.
- Madina Industrial Corp.
- Natural Sourcing, LLC
Mango Butter Market Key Segments:
By Type
- Natural Mango Butter
- Processed Mango Butter
By End User Industry
- Personal care
- Healthcare
- Food & Beverages
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Argentina
- Turkey
- Rest of LAMEA
