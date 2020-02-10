Mango Butter Market Segmentation by Key Players, Regions, and Products Breakdown

Mango butter is a soft, semi-solid, creamy textured, organic butter with mild & sweet aroma, which is extracted from shelled kernel of the tropical fruit mango. This natural ingredient is emollient, softening, and soothing to the skin along with high oxidative ability, wound healing, and regenerative activity. In terms of consistency, the mango butter is similar to shea & cocoa butters but fatty acid content differs between them.

The various benefits of mango butter include dry skin & rash treatment, blemishes & wrinkles clearance, itch & sunburn healing, wounds & cracks healing, relive from insect bites, and treatment of eczema & dermatitis. It is generally used in the production of skin care lotion, creams, soaps, balms, whipped body butters, lip balms, dermatologic products, shaving cream, and replacement of cocoa butter & shea butter.

The mango butter was first developed by All Organic Trading (AOT) in 2011 and became available as a bio-certified ingredient for cosmetics in 2013. Its market is mainly driven by the increase in demand in personal care industry owing to its large scale use in various products of the industry. However, mango butter is a relatively new product, thus, its high cost hampers the market growth. R&D to develop better butter and make it available at less cost is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the market.

The report segments the mango butter market on the basis of type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into natural and processed mango butter. On account of end-user industry, the market is divided into personal care, healthcare, and food & beverages industries. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players provided in the report are:

Alzo International Incorporated

AOT

Avi Natural

Manorama Group

EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD

Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

Health & Beauty Natural Oils

Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Madina Industrial Corp.

Natural Sourcing, LLC

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics of the global mango butter market.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Detailed analysis of the industry based on the types and end user industries help understand the trending type and potential end user industry.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top players within the market framework.

Mango Butter Market Key Segments:

By Type

Natural Mango Butter

Processed Mango Butter

By End User Industry

Personal care

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Argentina Turkey Rest of LAMEA



