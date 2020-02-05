Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2018 – 2028

Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 – 2028. Rising demand for Managed Wi-Fi Solution among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Key Players

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market currently is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by the established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the managed Wi-Fi solution market are WiFi Spark, Verizon, Purple, Vodafone, Comcast Business, Fujitsu, Megapath, Aruba, Cisco Systems, Mojo Networks, Ruckus Wireless, AT&T, Charter Communications, CenturyLink, Sprint, Eastlink Suddenlink and others of managed Wi-Fi solutions market.

These companies in managed Wi-Fi solutions market are constantly evolving their portfolios with newer technological developments and upgrades. For instance, Vodafone introduced their managed Wi-Fi solution to the market after checking all the features of it by the process which included Site Survey & Design, Installation & Commissioning, Configuration Management, Testing & Handover, 24×7 Remote Monitoring, Corporate Helpdesk to report problems, Security Management etc. for making the solution a success.

Recently, in March 2018, WAV, a leading distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, and Wi-Fi equipment partnered with mojo networks to offer a managed Wi-Fi solution, which aimed to expand WAV presence in the vibrant WLAN and Networking market, and to continue their expansion in the WISP marketplace.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Regional Overview

With respect to geographical segmentation, managed Wi-Fi solution market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America managed Wi-Fi solution market is expected to dominate the global managed Wi-Fi solution market during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the region and the appropriate infrastructure being developed. The U.S. is expected to hold major share in the North America managed Wi-Fi solution market because of the high demand for the adoption of wireless hotspots and due to more technological advancements in the country with most of the large enterprises being settled in the region. East Asia and Europe are expected to follow North America and are expected to grow at a considerably faster rate, during the forecast period, owing to the increased spending of the large and medium enterprises in the region.

