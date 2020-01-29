Managed File Transfer Market Projections Analysis 2019-2026

As per a report Market-research, the Managed File Transfer economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Competitive Dynamics

The global managed file transfer market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Linoma Software, Ipswitch Inc., Open Text Corporation., GlobalSCAPE Inc., Attunity Ltd., Biscom Inc., Axway Software SA, JScape LLC, Seeburger AG, South River Technologies Inc., and Cleo Communications Inc.

The managed file transfer market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Managed File Transfer Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

By Solution

Software Suite Standalone Automated file transfer File Integration File Governance Security & Encryption Translation Mobile File Sharing and Collaboration File Storage Advanced Workflows Others (File Synchronization, File Acceleration etc.) Professional Services Integration and Consulting Support and Maintenance



By Model

Person-Person

Server-Person

Person-Server

Business-Business

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Logistics

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Others (Travel and Hospitality, Legal, Construction etc.).

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global managed file transfer market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



