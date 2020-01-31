Managed File Transfer Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2025

The global Managed File Transfer market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Managed File Transfer market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Managed File Transfer market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Managed File Transfer across various industries.

The Managed File Transfer market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Competitive Dynamics

The global managed file transfer market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Linoma Software, Ipswitch Inc., Open Text Corporation., GlobalSCAPE Inc., Attunity Ltd., Biscom Inc., Axway Software SA, JScape LLC, Seeburger AG, South River Technologies Inc., and Cleo Communications Inc.

The managed file transfer market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Managed File Transfer Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

By Solution

Software Suite Standalone Automated file transfer File Integration File Governance Security & Encryption Translation Mobile File Sharing and Collaboration File Storage Advanced Workflows Others (File Synchronization, File Acceleration etc.) Professional Services Integration and Consulting Support and Maintenance



By Model

Person-Person

Server-Person

Person-Server

Business-Business

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Logistics

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Others (Travel and Hospitality, Legal, Construction etc.).

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global managed file transfer market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

