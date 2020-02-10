Malt Market to Receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2026

Malt is a product prepared from grains through a malting process, which involves partial germination to modify the grains’ natural food substances. Barley is generally used to prepare malt, while rice wheat, corn and rye are used less frequently. The report analyzes the use of malt in various industries which is boosting its growth. It focuses on key aspects influencing the market growth.

The principle use of malt is in brewing beer. Malt is also used for preparation of whiskey and other beverages. Its wide usage in alcohols, beverages and food products makes it an important product in the food and beverage industry. The key driver for this market is the use of malt in the beer industry. Its widespread use in the food industry is another impetus for the growth of this market. Growing popularity of wine and other beverages is a challenge to growth of this market, as this would reduce the consumption of beer. Opportunities for this market lie in the use of different types of malt extracts in food products.

Malt Market Analysis by Application

Malt is used in Beer Industry, Whisky Distilleries, Food industry, Beverages, and Pharmaceutical industry. The beer industry is the chief consumer of malt and is responsible for the major chunk of malt produced. Malt products are increasingly being used in foods. This would boost the growth of this market.

Malt Market Analysis by Type

Different types of malts are available such as Barley malt, Wheat malt, Rye malt, Malt, Malt Extract, Malt Extract Powder, Malt Flour, etc. Barley malt is used in the beer industry and as it is the major industry for malt, barley malt is in high demand.

Malt Market Analysis by Geography

The malt market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The market is dominated by North America and Europe primarily because of widespread consumption of malt products and its use in the beer and alcohol industry. However, Asia Pacific regions are emerging markets as the production and consumption of malt products is increasing.

Competitive Analysis

The key players in this market are Simpsons Malt Ltd. Cargill Inc. Bairds Malt Ltd. Crisp Malting Group Ltd., Heineken, Muntons Malt plc and others. In May 2014, Heineken announced that its majority owned subsidiaries Nigerian Breweries plc and Consolidated Breweries plc would merge. The merger would help the company capitalize on the opportunity for growth in the Nigerian beer and malt drinks market.

High Level Analysis

According to Porters Five Force Model the bargaining power of the buyer is high in this market as there are many suppliers producing high quality malt products. The threat of new entrants is moderate as high capital investments are required for entry into this industry. The competition in the market is intense as consumer-switching costs are low and competitors are numerous. An analysis of key drivers and opportunities would enable a clear understanding of the growth potential of this market. The malt market has applications in many industries for which an in-depth analysis has been provided.

KEY BENEFITS

The market segmentation by type, application and geography would enable a deeper understanding of the current market scenario

Key drivers and opportunities are analyzed which would give a clear cut idea of the future scope of this market.

In-depth analysis of market applications helps in understanding the demand for malt products which would help in making informed decisions.

Estimations for the period of 2013- 2020 have been given which would help in making strategic decisions for the future.

Segmentation by geography would help in making region specific plans for increasing revenues in unexplored regions.

