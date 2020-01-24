Malocclusion Market Report by eSherpa Market Reports: Data Segmented by Industry, Products, Services, Price, Sales, Future Trends and Forecast 2024

Global Malocclusion Market 2020 Forecast to 2027. offers the comparative assessment of the market and identifies the assessable estimation of the market including industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, outlook, and forecasts 2020-2027. The report provides historical data, significance, statistical data, size & share, market price & demand, business overview, market analysis by product and market trends by key players. The report also highlights current growth factors, market threats, attentive opinions, and competitive analysis of major Malocclusion market players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.

Introduction, Malocclusion refers to the misalignment of teeth that can lead to serious oral health complications. Malocclusion is most often hereditary, but it can also occur due to other reasons such as childhood habits such as thumb sucking, pacifier use beyond age 3, and others, extra teeth or lost teeth, ill-fitting dental fillings, and jaw tumors. There are three major classes of malocclusion, i.e., Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3. Class 1 malocclusion is the most common among all types. The treatment for malocclusion depends upon the severity of the condition. The treatment of malocclusion includes the removal of teeth to correct overcrowding, braces to correct the position of the teeth, wires or plates to stabilize the jaw bone, reshaping, bonding, or capping of teeth, and surgery to reshape or shorten the jaw., There are several causes of misaligned teeth such as lost teeth, size mismatch between jaw and teeth, certain birth defects of the jaw, habitual thumb-sucking, jaw tumors, and others. The increasing prevalence of malocclusion, the popularity of cosmetic dentistry, and improvement in reimbursement policies are expected to boost the growth of the market., Notably, the increasing prevalence of malocclusion, improvement in reimbursement scenario, and the rising trend of cosmetic dentistry are propelling the growth of the market. According to the American Dental Association, in the United States, Maryland, Utah, Arkansas, and Massachusetts have the highest Medicaid FFS reimbursement rates i.e. 79.3%, 75.3%, 75.2%, and 74.1% respectively, whereas, Wisconsin, California, Washington, Maine, and Iowa have the lowest coverage relative to private dental insurance reimbursement rates. Owing to the rising burden of malocclusion at an alarming rate various government or private associations are amending and improving the coverage policies., The factors driving the market include the rising prevalence of malocclusion, improvement of reimbursement scenario, and the rising trend of the cosmetic dentistry. , The global malocclusion market is segmented on the basis of class, treatment, and end-user., On the basis of class, the market is classified into Class I, Class II, and Class III. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into orthodontic braces, surgery, and others. The orthodontic braces segment is further sub-segmented into metal braces, ceramic braces, clear aligner, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, dental clinics, and others., The global malocclusion market was estimated at USD 112,083 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.07% over the forecast period

3M, A-dec Inc., Adenta GmbH, Align Technology, Inc, American Orthodontics, Biolase, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona, G&H Orthodontics, Henry Schein, Inc., Midmark Corp., Patterson Companies, Inc., Planmeca OY, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Septodont Holding, TP Orthodontics, Inc, Ultradent Products Inc., Zimmer Dental Inc.

