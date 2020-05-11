Malaysia Floriculture Market Analysis, Statistics and Growth Prediction 2019 to 2024

The report begins with the overview of the Malaysia Floriculture market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors and market performance and estimation throughout the forecast period.

The Malaysian floriculture market was valued at USD 87.1 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Among the temperate flowers, Chrysanthemum accounted for the major share of 44.8%, followed by Rosa with 25.8%, in 2018.

Scope of the Report

Floriculture is a type of horticulture practice, which focuses on the cultivation of flowering and ornamental plants for gardens, as well as for commercial use. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market size and trade analysis of different types of flowers popular in the Malaysia floriculture market, and a detailed analysis of flower farming and flower farms in Malaysia.

Key Market Trends

The Fastest-growing Segment by Flower Type Temperate Flowers

Due to its climate and topography condition, Malaysia mainly focuses on two main groups of floral products, temperate flowers (particularly chrysanthemums) grown in the highlands of the country and exotic flowers, such as orchids, thriving in the hot, humid lowlands. The most important temperate flower types are rose (25.8%), chrysanths (44.7%), and carnation (12.1%). These three flower types contributed 82.7% of total temperate cut flower production. These temperate flowers are cultivated in highland cultivation area under simple plastic shelters. In Malaysia, temperate cut flowers are primarily produced in the Cameron Highlands, Gua Musang, and Ranau regions. For instance, highlands, such as the Cameron Highlands, are the major growing areas of temperate flowers.

Growing Export Potential for Floral Products

Malaysia is one of the major exporters of cut flowers, worldwide. The export value of fresh cut flowers reaches more than USD 100.0 million per year. Simple climate flowers, such as roses, carnations, and lilies, leaves cuttings, and decorative plants are also exported by the country. Most floriculture products in Malaysia are produced to meet export market needs. The main export markets of floriculture are Japan, followed by Thailand, Singapore, Australia, and China. The main export destinations for fresh orchids are Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. The largest variety of exported orchids comprises Dendrobium, Aranda, and Mokara. The largest variety of highland flowers exported is Kekwa (Chrysanthemum). Malaysia has been the largest exporter for the Japanese market for Chrysanthemum since 2004, with its value reaching USD 72,580 thousand in 2017. Chrysanthemum is one of the biggest and stable flowers from this region, grown in Cameron Highlands, Malaysia.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

