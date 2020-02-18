Malathion Market with Development Factors, Investment Analysis By Top Players

Malathion, also known as carbophos, maldison, and mercaptothion, is an organophosphate insecticide with relatively low human toxicity. It is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, a diverse family of chemicals that includes sarin and carbaryl. In agricultural production, it is widely adopted to control diverse types of insects such as aphids, leafhoppers, and Japanese beetles on a variety of food and feed crops such as blueberries, limes, cotton, cherries, garlic, dates, and celery. It also controls broad spectrum of other insects including ants, fleas, fruit flies, hornets, mites, moths, spiders, thrips, ticks, and weevil. Moreover, its residential uses include vegetable gardens, fruit trees, variety of ornamentals, and in public health pest controls programs to control mosquito-borne illness.

Malathion products are available in the form of liquid, powder, dust, wettable, or emulsion. It has lower level of toxicity to humans than any other pesticide, but it is highly toxic to aquatic organisms and bees. Extensive demand in agriculture industry drives the global malathion market. However, Effects on nervous system on entry in both humans and animals may hinder this growth during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in population and increase in food demand are expected to provide the substantial growth opportunities to the industry players in the near future.

The global malathion market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, it is divided into liquid, powder, emulsion, and others. On the basis of application, it is classified into agriculture, residential, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as AkzoNobel N.V., Dow AgroSciences LLC, Suven Life Sciences, Paramount Pesticides Ltd., Huludao Lingyun Group, Xinyi Taisong Chemical, Sinochem, Biostadt, Coromandel, and Shivalik Rasayan Ltd., are also provided in the report.

Malathion Market Key Segments:

By Product

Liquid

Powder

Emulsion

Others

By Application

Agriculture

Residential

Others

