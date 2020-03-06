Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The major orthopedic replacement implants market includes implants used in knee and hip replacement surgical procedures. Hip and knee joint replacements are surgical procedures that aim to relieve pain and restore function.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1843&type=smp

The global major orthopedic joint replacement implants market reached a value of nearly $16.6 billion in 2017, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3% since 2013.

Growth in the major orthopedic joint replacement implants market in the historic period resulted from the increasing numbers of elderly people, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and arthritis, and increasing awareness about the importance of joint replacement surgeries.

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 5000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=1843

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Robots Used In Knee Replacement Surgery – Major orthopedic companies are increasingly adopting robotic technologies to increase efficiency and reduce the failure rate of knee surgery. Robots help in reducing the time of surgical procedures and offer better results by eliminating the risks of complications. Companies such Stryker and Smith and Nephew believe that robots give them an edge in the major orthopedic replacement implants market. For instance, in 2017, Stryker Corporation, launched the MAKO robot which is enabled to perform total knee replacement in the US. In 2016, Smith and Nephew launched its Navio surgical robot to perform knee replacement surgery in the US. The robot, which initially performed partial knee surgery, conducted its first full knee replacement surgery in New York and was given an approval by the US FDA.

Some of the major players involved in the Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants market are Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Syntes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Aesculap.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info