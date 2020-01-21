Maize Seeds Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Maize Seeds Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Maize Seeds Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Maize Seeds Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Maize Seeds Market

DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto, Syngenta, KWS, Limagrain, Dow AgroSciences, Bayer, Denghai, China National Seed Group, Advanta.

Maize or corn is the third largest cultivated crop after wheat and rice. The global production of maize reached 1.06 billion metric ton in 2016, with a total harvested area of around 188 million hectare. The crop is mostly traded as a feed commodity but is also an important food crop.

Increasing International Trade

The US is the largest producer of maize, accounting for 36.3% of the total global production. Some other significant producers of maize include China, Brazil, Argentina, and India. Argentina is the largest exporter of maize, exporting a volume of 25.4 million metric ton of maize worth USD 4.2 million in the year 2016. Argentina exports maize mainly to Vietnam, Algeria, Egypt, and Malaysia. The global maize importing countries include Japan, Mexico, and Egypt.

Genetically Modified (GM) Seeds

Genetically modified seeds in maize have helped improve the yield and productivity to a great extent, benefiting many countries by meeting their food security issues. These genetically customized and technologically developed crops across the globe have improved the seed market growth. However, the rising concerns of consumers toward genetically modified maize have resulted in the demand for non-GM crop.

North America to Dominate the Global Maize Market

Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for maize, followed by Asia-Pacific, over the forecast period owing to the high production of maize crop and its consumption as animal feed. Globally, the US is the largest producer of maize, followed by China, and it is expected to contribute the maximum revenue in the near future. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a rapid growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for maize as animal feed in the region.

The Maize Seeds market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Maize Seeds Market on the basis of Types are

GMO, Non-GMO

On The basis Of Application, the Global Maize Seeds Market is Segmented into

Farm Planting, Personal Planting

Regions Are covered By Maize Seeds Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Maize Seeds Market

-Changing Maize Seeds market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Maize Seeds market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Maize Seeds Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

