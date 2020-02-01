Mainframe Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Mainframe Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Mainframe and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Mainframe, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Mainframe
- What you should look for in a Mainframe solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Mainframe provide
Download Sample Copy of Mainframe Market Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1201
Vendors profiled in this report:
- BMC Software, Inc.
- CA Technologies
- Compuware Corporation
- Dell EMC
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company
- IBM Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Unisys Corporation
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (Z systems, GS Series, and Others) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail, Travel & Transportation, Manufacturing, and Others)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Download PDF Brochure of Mainframe Market Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/1201
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Get More Details @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Mainframe-Market-By-Type-1201
Contact Us:
Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)
Prophecy Market Insights
Phone: +1 860 531 2701
Email: [email protected]