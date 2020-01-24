Mainframe Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

Mainframe is used in large organizations for critical applications, which are related to the high volume of data processing. These systems are known for their large quantity of storage capacity and processing power, high level of faithfulness, and security. The increase in pressure on different businesses to manage higher volumes of data and variety of transactions due to an ongoing trend of digitization and mobility are the major factors driving the adoption of Mainframe.
The “Mainframe Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mainframe industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Mainframe market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, business application and organization. The global main frame market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mainframe market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Top Key Vendors: BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies (Broadcom), Compuware Corporation, Ell EMC (Dell Technologies), Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe), HCL Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation (Ibm), Nec Corporation, Unisys
Advantages such as faster and easier deployment along with flexibility, and the rising demand from businesses to lower operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the mainframe market globally. Concerns around the compatibility with various enterprise applications are one of the major restraining factors in the mainframe market. Growing market attractiveness in emerging industry verticals are transaction, ERP, consumer statics, and census industry are anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the main frame market.
The Mainframe market is segmented on the basis of business application, components, deployment, Organization. Based on business application, the market is segmented into customer service, field service and IT service. On the basis of the components, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented into premises and cloud. On the basis of the organization, the market is segmented into census industry, consumer statics, ERP, and transaction processing.
Mainframe Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.
