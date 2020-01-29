Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2025: General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation

According to a new market research study titled ‘Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Field Strength, Architecture, Application, and End User, The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025. The market is expected to grow due to increasing awareness regarding early detection of diseases, however, the high cost of the magnetic resonance imaging products is hindering the market.

Hybrid MRI systems refers to the process of complex minimally invasive imaging technique that combines two modalities to provide the information regarding the anatomy and physiology of human body. The MRI can be combined with various other imaging techniques available in the market that includes computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET) or simple tools available for imaging such as X-ray fluoroscopy. The combination of PET and MRI has proven to be highly successful over the past decade in basic clinical as well as preclinical research. These hybrids are progressing into clinical applications to provide insights into various medical conditions, diseases, biologic pathways and therapeutic assessment. Some of the key market players in the MRI market such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, and others have already started developing hybrid MRI systems that holds high performance potential in improving the quality of imaging for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

Key market players operating in the market of magnetic resonance imaging across the globe includes General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Hitachi, Ltd., Aspect Imaging, Neusoft Corporation and Time Medical Holding. For instance, in March 2018, GE Healthcare received FDA approval for the SIGNA Premier, which was a new wide bore 3.0T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system in the US market.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a scan which utilizes strong magnetic fields and radio waves for producing detailed images of the inside of the body. The MRI scanner is a large tube that contains powerful magnets, the patient lies inside the tube during the scan. An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body, which include brain and spinal cord, bones and joints, breasts, heart and blood vessels, and others. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the magnetic resonance imaging market. These stakeholders include hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, academic institutes, medical device suppliers, market research and consulting firms.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the magnetic resonance imaging market by field strength, architecture, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The architecture segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into open MRI systems, and closed MRI systems. The closed MRI systems is the largest segment among the architecture segment in the magnetic resonance imaging market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The open MRI segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest CAGR due to the decreased risk of claustrophobia and risk of panic attacks at exponential levels as well as allows patients of all the sizes and shapes to take up the MRI tests for accurate diagnosis and treatment of their medical conditions.

