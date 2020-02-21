Magnetic Powder Cores Market Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2023

Global magnetic powder cores market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2023.

The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (appliances, photovoltaic, consumer electronics, new energy vehicles, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the magnetic powder cores market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue.

The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the magnetic powder cores market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the magnetic powder cores market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global magnetic powder cores market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the appliances, photovoltaic, consumer electronics, new energy vehicles, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global magnetic powder cores market.

Key Applications

Appliances

Photovoltaic

Consumer Electronics

New Energy Vehicles

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Vendors

Chang Sung Corporation

ZheJiang KeDa Magnetoelectricity

Hengdian Group DMEGC

Magnetics

Samwha

POCO Holding

Advanced Technology & Materials

Nanjing New Conda

TDG Holding

H?gan?s AB

Hitachi Metals

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2023?

What are the key factors driving the global magnetic powder cores market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the magnetic powder cores market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

