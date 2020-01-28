Magnetic Components Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Magnetic Components Market 2020

A magnetic component is also commonly called an inductive component. Magnetic components are used in so many industries and technologies and have been in high demand for a long time now. These include all the commercially and industrially available magnetic components that use magnetic fields to help a product function better. There are three kinds of basic magnetic components available – unprocessed raw materials, individual magnetic components, and fully assembled devices. The growth in different electronic and electromagnetic companies will automatically boost the need for these magnetic components. The technological developments in the next 7-8 years will also play a role in improving demand.

This report analyses the need for the global magnetic components market and the different segmentations of the same. It analyses the market based on global, regional and individual company levels. The periods from 2013 to 2017 are considered historical and the data about the industry are perfectly captured. The forecast period is from 2017 to 2025. In the forecast periods, this report talks about market growth, the CAGR percentage of different companies in different regions, the revenue of the industry and the detailed competitor market landscape. The detailed manufacturing cost analysis and the export and import numbers for different regions are also captured in detail.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in different ways based on the applications of the magnetic component products, the type of products available and the key players making a difference in the market growth. Based on the product type, the report divides the market into hard magnetic materials and soft magnetic materials. Depending on the end user or the industry where the products are used, the report identifies transformers and inductors.

There are 9 different players identified by the report. These players occupy the largest market share until date and are also projected to lead the market in the forecast period. The companies that are discussed in detail are Sunlord, AVX, Microgate, Sumida, Chilisin, Misumi, Taiyo Yuden, Murata, and Sagami Elec. The growth rate of these companies along with their product pricing and their strategies for development are investigated in the report.

Regional Analysis

There are a total of 6 regions that are considered when it comes to the production of these magnetic components. The United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, China, and Japan are the countries with leading market shares at present. These countries will show positive growth in the future too, owing to their technological advancements and the presence of expert knowledge. The opportunities and the risks of business in these regions are analyzed in detail in this report.

Industry News

In August 2019, Apple announced its latest invention, a 3D fingertip controller for mixed reality headsets that used magnetic sensor proximity sensing technology. This sensor will measure even the slightest change in the movements of the fingers and thumb bones and transform it into a change in the headset features.

