Machine Vision Systems Market 2015 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

Market Research Report on Machine Vision Systems Market is a professional and in-depth research report. The Report include basic information like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

Machine Vision Systems Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type, Components, and End-user Industry, machine vision systems market is expected to grow US$ 15.01 billion by 2025 from US$ 8.12billion in 2015.

Machine vision systems can perform complex repetitive tasks with higher accuracy and consistency. Machine vision systems include components such as image sensors, processors, PLC, frame grabbers and more, which are driven by a software package to execute user defined applications.

Machine vision systems are also employed in non-inspection applications such as guiding robots, pick and place the parts, dispensing liquids and many more.

Key trend which will predominantly impacts the market in coming year is emergence of Industrial IoT (IIoT) or Industry 4.0. IIoT connects information technology with production technology, hence involving widespread analytics and data capture to frequently optimize the processes of factories.

Machine vision is one of the most critical and basic technologies to provide IIoT with information. Manufacturing’s rapid amendment of IIoT has led to a renaissance in robotics and the renewed need for machine vision.

Moreover, the conventional manufacturing systems are anticipated to renovate owing to the implementation of smart IoT technologies throughout the manufacturing operations. Also, investments in machine vision systems are known to perfectly fit in the vision of future manufacturing for automated inspection and quality management application.

The global machine vision systems market for the end-user industries is fragmented into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics and Others. The segmentation is based upon need for machine vision systems to improve mobility and security.

Consumer electronics in the machine vision systems market acquires the majority share, followed by automotive and food & beverages. Short product lifecycles of the consumer electronics products, high quality standards requirements by consumers and high labor investments have resulted in the increasing adoptions of machine visions systems by consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the machine vision systems industry.

