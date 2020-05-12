Machine Translation Market Recent Developments and Growth Outlook 2019 to 2024

Global Machine Translation Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Machine Translation including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Machine Translation investments from 2020 till 2024.

The machine translation market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The Global Machine Translation market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SDL PLC, Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Omniscien Technologies Inc., Lingotek Inc., RWS Holdings PLC, Welocalize Inc., Smart Communications Inc., Systran International Co. Ltd., AppTek Partners LLC, Google LLC, Cloudwords Inc., PROMT Ltd, Yandex N.V among others.

Scope of the Report

Machine translation (MT) refers to fully automated software that can translate source content into target languages. Humans may use MT to help them render text and speech into another language, or the MT software may operate without human intervention. MT tools are often used to translate vast amounts of information involving millions of words that could not possibly be translated the traditional way. The quality of MT output can vary considerably, MT systems require training in the desired domain and language pair to increase quality.

Key Market Trends:

Statistical Machine Translation is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– Statistical machine translation (STM) system relies on the statistical analysis of large bilingual corporation to train the stochastic models describing the mapping between a source language (SL) and a target language (TL).

– The demand for SMT has significantly increased over the past few years, due to the effectiveness of this technology over rule-based machine translation (RBMT) in terms of the cost and time.

– Further, a big advantage of SMT is the handiness of platforms and algorithms. This means that a lot of the work for building and training a corpus might already be done, and can be found at a much cheaper rate than usual. As a result, one can train and add new languages quickly, in contrast to other MT models.

– Moreover, companies like Microsoft Corporation and Google Inc. have made SMT technology popular with free online engines in the United States. Google Translate is the most known example of SMT. The translations are the results of a statistical model if it is powered by the SMT algorithms.

