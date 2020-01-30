Machine Translation Market is anticipated to grow over US$ 1483 Million by 2025 with strong CAGR of 14.60% | Tek, Lingotek, Cloudwords, Lingo24, Lighthouse IP Group

The Global Machine Translation Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Machine Translation Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Machine Translation Market 2020-2025.

Global Machine Translation Market Overview:

The Global Machine Translation Market to reach 1483 US$ Million by 2025. The Global Machine Translation Market valued approximately 435 US$ Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Some of the significant factors driving the growth of the Global Machine Translation (MT) Market are the growing volume of big data, the need for cost effective translation, and increasing online content. Moreover, globalization is raising the demand for location based content across various industry verticals such as electronics, travel, e-commerce and hospitality. However, the availability of free translation tools may limit the adoption of translation machine.

According to the market report analysis, the major technologies used by both academic and commercial domains to deliver systems and contents are Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), on-demand computing, and cloud computing. Integration of cloud computing with Machine Translation (MT) technology has emerged as a major trend. In relation to MT, cloud-based MT solutions are gaining acceptance and have the capacity to reduce operational costs as well. Cloud-based solutions improve responsiveness and unification, contributing to the seamless use of MT tools and techniques. Therefore, a significant number of organizations, especially in the developed regions, are shifting their conventional translation apps to the cloud.

The Global Machine Translation Market is segmented on the basis of End-Use Industry, Technology and Region. Based on the End-Use Industry, the Global Machine Translation (MT) Market is divided into Automotive, Military & Defence, Electronics, Information & Communication Technology, Healthcare and others. On the basis of Technology, the Global Machine Translation (MT) Market is sub-segmented into RBMT and SMT.

As per the geographic analysis, North America dominated the industry in 2016, with United States alone accounting for over 66.0% of the regional market. The growth is characterized by presence of a large number of service providers and favorable government initiatives. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Machine Translation Market: Tek, Asia Online, Cloudwords, Lighthouse IP Group, Lingo24, Lingotek, ProMT, Raythean BBN Technologies and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Global Business News:

Lingotek (April 2, 2019) – Lingotek Adds 100+ Translation Management System Enhancements in 2018 – Lingotek | The Translation Network announced that it made more than 100 enhancements to its industry-leading translation management system (TMS) and content management connectors in 2018. The company has added innovative, new features and functionality to its apps for vendor management with multi-vendor bidding, intelligent workflows, weighted word counts and exception management capabilities to make translation project management easier and more automated than ever before.

“The new features and enhancements made to our cloud TMS these past 12 months have helped to make 2018 another banner year for Lingotek and its customers,” said Larry Furr, Vice President of Product at Lingotek. “I’m proud to be part of the team that is disrupting the $50B translation industry with the best technology on the market.”

Region segment: Machine Translation Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Machine Translation in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

