Machine Learning as a Service Market Expected to Witness a Significant Growth of 5540.0 Million $ by 2025 | Top Key Players – Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google

The global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market is thoroughly analysed by covering major segments of the market. An in-depth market segmentation is covered below that reflects the vital elements included in the wearable gaming accessories market research report. According to market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR during the period of assessment, 2020-2025.

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market overview:

The report of global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected the year.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.232038262679 from 310.0 million $ in 2014 to 880.0 million $ in 2020, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) will reach 5540.0 million $.

The Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market is sub segmented into Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market is sub segmented into Education, Banking And Financial Services, Insurance, Automotive And Transportation, Healthcare.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2020 and 2025. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) in North America.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market are Microsoft, International Business Machine Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Google, Inc, Bigml, Inc, Fico, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development Lp.

Latest Industry Updates:

Microsoft: -Imagine your life being constantly disrupted by monkeys. Every day, growing in confidence and numbers, they come into your home or place of work, looking for food, creating a mess and sometimes becoming aggressive.

For many people in India, this is an all too familiar occurrence. So, what would you do? One researcher, through a Microsoft AI for Earth grant, is using artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and her passion for the animal kingdom to help solve the problem. “Ever since childhood, I’ve just felt a bond with animals. As a child, I would rescue cats and dogs that were living on the streets.” Shukla has since undertaken a research career developing machine-learning and deep-learning algorithms. But that desire to care for animals has stayed with her, and it has led to an innovative approach to addressing the problems that occur when people live side by side with monkeys.

