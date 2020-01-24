M-health Device Market by Technology, Equipment, Application, Reviews, Geography, Analysis, Share, Research and Forecast to 2024 | 360-Degree Market Research Report

Global M-health Device Market 2020 Forecast to 2027. offers the comparative assessment of the market and identifies the assessable estimation of the market including industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, outlook, and forecasts 2020-2027. The report provides historical data, significance, statistical data, size & share, market price & demand, business overview, market analysis by product and market trends by key players. The report also highlights current growth factors, market threats, attentive opinions, and competitive analysis of major M-health Device market players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.

Introduction , mHealth or mobile health, are used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. M-Health enables various electronic health (e-health) data content and services to users, by using wireless technologies such as WiMax, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS/3G, and WiFi among others. These devices are deployed for monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment applications that augment the chances of better healthcare and fitness systems. These devices work as a guiding framework to record the data by the patient and send it to the healthcare providers for feedback., , The global M-health device market is expected to reach USD 48,663.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 35.03% during the forecasted period. , The global M-health device market is segmented on the basis of types, application and regions. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into: medical devices, health & fitness devices, and others. The medical devices segment market accounts the largest share and is expected to reach USD 39,530.4 million by 2023 from USD 4,752.5 million in 2016 at the CAGR of 34.89 % for the forecasted periods. , On the basis on application, the global M-health device market is segmented into monitoring, diagnosis and treatment, education and awareness, healthcare management, prevention and wellness and others. Monitoring application of m-health device dominated the global market in 2016 and accounted for USD 3,485.0 million and it is due to increasing deployment of m-health device solutions by healthcare providers and workers. , On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America has the dominating market for M-health device. The M-health device market for North America is estimated at USD 2,052.9 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 16,443.4 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 34.16%.

By Market Players:

GE Healthcare, Apple Inc., Philips, Athenahealth, Cerner, Medtronics, Apple Inc, and Allscripts.

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

