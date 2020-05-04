Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) Deficiency Treatment Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Factors, Key Insights, Company Profiles and Forecast till 2025

The Global Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) Deficiency Treatment Market increasing uptake of enzyme replacement therapy, continued use of supportive care therapies, and high unmet needs are some of the key factors driving the market.

The approval of innovative drugs by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to augment the growth of market. The increasing incidences of liver complications due to LAL deficiency is expected to increase demand for liver transplant, in turn fueling the growth of LAL deficiency treatment market over the forecast period. High cost and lack of awareness about diagnosis and treatment among people is the major restraint for the growth of Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) Deficiency treatment market.

Approval of first-ever ERT therapy for both WD and CESD has opened up a wave of opportunities for manufacturers to develop tailored therapies for this debilitating disease.

Based on indication, the market has been bifurcated into Wolman disease (WD) and Cholesteryl Ester Storage disease (CESD). The CESD segment is estimated to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high disease prevalence and growing uptake of enzyme replacement therapy (ERT).

On the basis of Treatment, the market is segmented into Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Lipid-Modifying Agents (Statins), Surgery (Liver Transplant), Stem Cell Transplantation, Supportive Care

Regionally, North America and Europe are expected to lead the global lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) deficiency treatment market due to high prevalence of this rare disease.

Some of the key players operating in this market Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

