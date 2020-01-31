Lysine Market Size by Global Industry Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Key Manufacturers, Technology Updates and Development Factors and 2020-2025 Forecast

The report offers detailed coverage of Lysine industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Lysine by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

CJ(KR)

Ajinomoto(JP)

ADM(US)

Evonik(DE)

GLOBAL Bio-Chem(CN)

Meihua(CN)

COFCO(CN)

East Hope(CN)

Juneng Golden Corn(CN)

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Type 98

Type 70

Other (Type 65 etc.) Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Animal Feed

Food Industry