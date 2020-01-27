Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market Growth Outlook at 11.5% CAGR to 2026: Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, & Challenges

Bigmarketresearch.com has added the addition of the ‘Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market’ The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles market is valued approximately USD 16.14 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) are originally known as “hot pressed tiles” and made up of the several layers that are fused together under heat and pressure such as vinyl backing, vinyl core, print film layers and protective clear layers (wear layer). LVT replicate the look of the natural hard flooring such as wood and stone, without the maintenance and installation of expenses associated with it. Rising population & rapid urbanization, Rising in the number of renovation and remodeling activities and growing consumer interest towards interior decoration. Whereas, Volatile raw material prices and increasing environmental concern are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, rising demand for the emerging economies and growing investment in the construction industry is a lucrative growth opportunity for the growth of market. As per Statista, the spending in construction sector by United states was USD 992 billion in 2018 and expected to grow till USD 1.53 trillion by 2022. Whereas, in public sector in 2016 the spending in construction sector was USD 292 billion and increased up to USD 302 billion in 2018. Also, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate industry in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2017 and contributed to the 13% of the country’s GDP by 2025. Additionally, as per the Nanyang Technology University (Singapore) Japan spending in construction sector in 2015 was USD 2.78 trillion and grown up to USD 2.83 trillion till 2016. Thus, the rising construction & real estate sector and enhancement in the application on PVC flooring in construction industries is an opportunity for the global LVT market.

Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America– U.S., Canada

Europe– UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific– China, India, Japan

Latin America– Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

The report also presents detailed information about the major players as well as some minor players of the Luxury Vinyl Tiles sector.

Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market Key Segments:

Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market Key Players mentioned in our report: Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Shaw industries group , LG Hausys, Forbo, Interface , Gerflor, Armstrong Flooring , Mannington Mills, The Dixie Group

By Type: Rigid , Flexible

By Applications: Residential , Non-residential.

The research reveals the performance of each player active in the industry. Also, the report offers an overview of recent developments of each player in the market. All these insights provided in the report are valuable to anyone interested in investing in the Luxury Vinyl Tiles industry. These insights may help them in determining the strength of their competitors and take the required steps to gain a dominant position in the industry.

Additionally, the research report delivers complete analysis of the key segments of the Luxury Vinyl Tiles sector with the help of charts, graphs, and tables. An overview of each market segment such as type, application, and region are also provided in the report. Investors, stakeholders, product managers, marketing officials, and other professionals in search of detailed data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report beneficial.

This research report is prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market by expert analysts. The insights provided in the report would help stakeholders determine investment suitability and market players to take hold of opportunities for partnerships, collaborations, and agreements.

