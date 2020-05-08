Luxury Vehicles Market 2019 Precise Outlook – BMW, Audi, Lexus, Volvo, Land Rover

The report titled “Luxury Vehicles Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Global Luxury Vehicles market size will reach 684900 million US$ by 2025, from 423000 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The three German players BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz account for approximately 70% share of the global luxury car market. Mercedes-Benz is the global leader in the luxury car segment, followed by BMW and Audi. World over while mass automobile manufacturers are struggling with margins, high end manufacturers are enjoying steadily increasing sales.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Luxury Vehicles Market: Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Volvo, Land Rover, MINI, Cadillac, Porsche, Infiniti, Acura, Jaguar, Smart, Lincoln and others.

Global Luxury Vehicles Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Luxury Vehicles Market on the basis of Types are:

Compact Car

Mid-size Car

Full-size Car

Larger Car

SUV/Crossover

Super Sport Car

On the basis of Application , the Global Luxury Vehicles Market is segmented into:

Financing/Loan

Cash Payment

Leasing

In the United States luxury car market, over the past few years, it is the crossovers and SUVs, which have been experiencing growth in sales. In 2016, the two leading players in the market, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus did not see any of its non-SUV models experience growth in sales. Demand for luxury cars in Europe had been at a low for nearly two decades and started recovering gradually from 2014.

Even though challenging economic conditions still prevail in many European markets, players such as BMW have been able to maintain volumes of their higher end models. In 2017, the luxury car segment in China is seeing strong growth. The millionaires in China increased by 10% in 2016 year-on-year. Despite the government’s austerity drive, sales of super-luxury and supercar sales have not slowed down in China.

Regional Analysis For Luxury Vehicles Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Luxury Vehicles Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Luxury Vehicles Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Luxury Vehicles Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Luxury Vehicles Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Luxury Vehicles Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

