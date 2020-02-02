Luxury Resale Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Everlane, Farfetch, JustFab Letgo, Poshmark Rue La La, The RealReal

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Luxury Resale Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Luxury Resale market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Luxury Resale market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Luxury Resale players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Luxury Resale industry situations. According to the research, the Luxury Resale market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Luxury Resale market.

Global Luxury Resale Market was valued at USD 16.23 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 68.53 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.53% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Luxury Resale Market include:

Everlane

Farfetch

JustFab Letgo

Poshmark Rue La La

The RealReal

ThredUp

Tradesy