Luxury Hotel Market Gearing Remarkable Growth by 2020-2025

Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-luxury-hotel-market-by-top-service-providers-cost-business-revenue-demand-and-investment-opportunities-to-2025-2020-01-08

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world\’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

In 2018, the global Luxury Hotel market size was 171100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 241800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Luxury Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels and Resorts (Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into

Room

FandB

SPA

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

