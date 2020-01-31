Luxury Car Rental Market 2019-2025 : Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Sixt, Europcar, CAR Inc

The MarketInsightsReports has published the obtain-ability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Luxury Car Rental Market. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to be enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Global Luxury Car Rental market size will reach 48900 million US$ by 2025, from 11400 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Key Players: Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Sixt, Europcar, CAR Inc, Enterprise Holdings, Localiza, Goldcar, EHi Car Services, Fox Rent A Car.

The Luxury Car Rental industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 74% share of the global market.

The Luxury Car Rental market is forecasted to worth approximately $22.5 billion globally in the end of 2022. The CAGR during 2016-2022 is expected to reach 14.5%.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Compact Luxury Cars

Long Term Lease

Financing Lease

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Airport transport

Compact luxury car segment is expected to dominate the luxury car rental market over the forecast period between segments other types of luxury cars including luxury midsize cars, full-size luxury cars, luxury crossovers and minivans, and luxury SUVs. Compact luxury car segment is expected to expand at a relatively high growth rate of 14.2% compared to the transportation segment period.

Airport Transport expected to account for a relatively high share with a significant growth rate of 14.4% over the forecast period. Other luxury car segment of the rental market by the end user segmentation includes the use of local, outstation, and others.

Online segments expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR offline segment over the forecast period, associated with the increasing trend of e-commerce throughout the world. online segment expected to account for 70.2% at 2022 end.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Luxury Car Rental market was worth approximately $10 billion globally in 2016. Geographically, North America is the giant player who represents nearly 50% of the global market, followed by Europe, which representing approximately 29% market shares.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Luxury Car Rental status and future forecast_involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Luxury Car Rental manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

