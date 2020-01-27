Lung Infections Market is set to garner staggering revenues by2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Lung Infections market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Lung Infections market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Lung Infections market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Lung Infections market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

Key Trends

The global geriatric population is growing at a rapid pace across and these people are at a high risk for developing lung infections. Thus, the rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of asthma, COPD, pneumonia and cystic fibrosis become the leading propellants of the global lung infections treatment market. The U.S. Census Bureau stated that the key segment of the U.S. population is geriatric demographic. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global geriatric population would increase from 524 mn in 2010 to around 2 bn by the end of 2050. The global geriatric population would grow also at a faster rate in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K. and Japan.

Additionally, rising awareness among people about lung infections and successive technological advancements in diagnostic tests account for drivers of the global lung infections market. However, the market is currently being stifled by technological complexity and high costs associated with diagnostic procedures.

Global Lung Infections Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global lung infections market due to a strong demand for diagnostic tests and a growing demand for lung infection treatments. The region also holds a very high level awareness among people, further backed by government initiatives. Europe similarly represents the key share in the global lung infections treatment market, owing to the presence of an exceptionally large geriatric population.

Asia Pacific is considered as a largely untapped market for lung infections treatments due to a lower diagnosis rate and the lack of proper healthcare facilities in a few Asian countries. This market will be fuelled over the coming years by the swiftly evolving healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure. Asia Pacific also accounts as a promising region in lung infections treatment demand due to a rising market penetration of commercially available solutions. The rest of the world holds the fourth position in the global lung infections treatment market due to poor economic and health conditions in key countries.

Global Lung Infections Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Leading market players in the global lung infections market for 2016 included Bayer AG, Insmed Incorporated, Creative Antibiotics Sweden AB, and Destiny Pharma Ltd.

