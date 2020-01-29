Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2025: International Company’s – Roche, BioMérieux, Qiagen, Advpharma, DiagnoCure, BioMark, Mayo Clinic, HalioDx SAS

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Synopsis:

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market on a global level.

This report contains a complete product overview and its scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the clients a holistic idea of the market and its tendency. It comprehensively evaluates the Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market with different perspectives for the purpose of providing a detailed, informative, and accurate analysis of regional growth, competition, market segmentation, and other important aspects.

Global Key Players:

Roche Diagnostics BioMérieux Qiagen Advpharma AIT Austrian Institute of Technology Courtagen Life Sciences DiagnoCure BioMark Diagnostics Mayo Clinic HalioDx SAS and More…………….

Product Type Segmentation

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Rapid Tests

Molecular Assays

Tissue Arrays

Industry Segmentation

Industrial

Healthcare

On the basis of Regional analysis, North America and Europe holds major share in global Lung Cancer Diagnostics market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to record higher growth rate in Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market during the forecast year.

Report contents include

Roche Diagnostics (January 27, 2020) – Roche submits supplemental Biologics License Application to the FDA for Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the most common form of liver cancer – Roche today announced the completion of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab), for the treatment of people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy. The FDA is reviewing the application under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot programme, which aims to explore a more efficient review process to ensure safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible. In July 2018, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tecentriq in combination with Avastin in HCC based on data from an ongoing Phase Ib trial.

“Liver cancer is the most rapidly increasing cause of cancer-related death in the United States. In the IMbrave150 study, Tecentriq in combination with Avastin became the first treatment in more than a decade to improve overall survival compared with the current standard of care,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “We are pleased that these results are being reviewed under the FDA Real-Time Oncology Review pilot programme, and we are working closely with the agency to bring this potential new treatment option to people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma as quickly as possible.”

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2020

1 Lung Cancer Diagnostics Product Definition

2 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Lung Cancer Diagnostics Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Lung Cancer Diagnostics Business Revenue

2.3 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Lung Cancer Diagnostics Business Introduction

3.1 Roche Diagnostics Lung Cancer Diagnostics Business Introduction

3.2 BioMérieux Lung Cancer Diagnostics Business Introduction

3.3 Qiagen Lung Cancer Diagnostics Business Introduction

3.4 Advpharma Lung Cancer Diagnostics Business Introduction

3.5 AIT Austrian Institute of Technology Lung Cancer Diagnostics Business Introduction

3.6 Courtagen Life Sciences Lung Cancer Diagnostics Business Introduction

