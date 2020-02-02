Luggage Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- LVMH, Adidas, V.F. Corporation, Samsonite International S.A. and V.I.P. Industries, Rimowa GmbH

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Luggage Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Luggage market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Luggage market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Luggage players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Luggage industry situations. According to the research, the Luggage market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Luggage market.

Global Luggage Market was valued at USD 28. 05 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 57.694 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.45 % from 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=10699&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Luggage Market include:

LVMH

Adidas

V.F. Corporation

Samsonite International S.A. and V.I.P. Industries

Rimowa GmbH

Hermès

Kering SA

Shanghai Taifeng Cases Co