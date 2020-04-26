LPG Regulators for Cylinders Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report

The production of LPG Regulators for Cylinders will increase to 99692 K Units in 2017 from 85184 K Units in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.19%. This report studies the LPG Regulators for Cylinders market. Regulators are used to reduce the pressure of gas in the cylinder to a lower pressure that is more suitable for the appliance and to keep the pressure fixed (within limits) at that value.

LPG Regulators for Cylinders has three types, which include Low Pressure Regulator, Middle Pressure Regulator and High Pressure Adjustable Regulator. And each type has application industries relatively. With effect in application process of LPG Regulators for Cylinders, the downstream application industries will need more LPG Regulators for Cylinders products. So, LPG Regulators for Cylinders has a huge market potential in the future.

LPG Regulators for Cylinders industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world LPG Regulators for Cylinders industry. The main market players are Emerson, Cavagna Group, Rotarex, EFFBE, ECP Industries and Mauria Udyog.

In consumption market, the Global consumption value of LPG Regulators for Cylinders increases with the 3.2% average growth rate. India and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 47% of the Global consumption volume in total. The major raw materials for LPG Regulators for Cylinders are metal sheets, fluxes, welding wires, paint, valve, and other components. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of LPG Regulators for Cylinders.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of LPG Regulators for Cylinders in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global LPG Regulators for Cylinders market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Emerson

Cavagna Group

Rotarex

EFFBE

?ZSOY PRES

Katsura

Mauria Udyog

Kosan

TRANS VALVES

Vanaz Engineers

ECP Industries

Kabsons Gas Equipment

Yung Shen Gas Appliances

Integrated Gas Technologies

Wision

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Low Pressure Regulator

High Pressure Adjustable Regulator

Middle Pressure Regulator

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of LPG Regulators for Cylinders for each application, including

LPG Households

LPG Outdoor

LPG Automotive

LPG Industrial

Others

