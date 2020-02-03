LoRa Gateway Module Market Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study

Detailed Study on the Global LoRa Gateway Module Market

LoRa Gateway Module Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dapu Telecom Technology

Semtech corporation

Microchip Technology

Embit

HOPE Microelectronics

IMST GmbH

Libelium

Link Labs

LairdTech

Manthink

Muratam

Multi-Tech Systems

NiceRF

Nemeus

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

433MHz

470MHz

868MHz

915MHz

923MHz

Other

Segment by Application

Internet of Things

Asset Tracking

M2M Communication

Other

