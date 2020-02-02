Logistics Automation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Dematic Corporation, Murata Machinery, Honeywell Intelligrated, Daifuku Co., Swisslog Holding AG

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Logistics Automation Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Logistics Automation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Logistics Automation market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Logistics Automation players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Logistics Automation industry situations. According to the research, the Logistics Automation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Logistics Automation market.

Logistics Automation Market was valued at USD 44.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 102.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.82% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Logistics Automation Market include:

Dematic Corporation

Murata Machinery

Honeywell Intelligrated

Daifuku Co.

Swisslog Holding AG