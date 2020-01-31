Location Intelligence (LI) Market Impact of Existing and Emerging Flexible Trends and Top Key Players (Oracle, Cisco, ESRI, IBM, SAS, Teradata, TIBCO Software) | Forecasts 2020-2025

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Overview of Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market Report 2020. The analytical examination is proposed to give immense clarity on the market size, share and growth rate crosswise over various regions. The significant information and broad examination of the patterns from the days of old and future goes for offering the stakeholders, product owners, and marketing work force an aggressive edge over others working in the Location Intelligence (LI) Market for the figure forecast period 2020 – 2025.

This report studies the Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market is sub-segmented into Software Segment, Service Segment and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market is classified into BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Utilities, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecommunications & IT and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Location Intelligence (LI) Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Location Intelligence (LI) Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Latest Industry News:

Oracle (July 30, 2019) – Asia’s Digital Businesses Getting A Data Driven Edge From Rapidly Adopting Oracle Autonomous Database – A growing number of Asia Pacific’s business are turning to Oracle Autonomous Database– the industry’s first self-driving, self-securing, self-repairing database—as they seek to gain deeper data driven insight, faster than ever before.

In particular, in the last quarter, it has been embraced by companies at the forefront of driving digital transformation in areas such as electronic payments by organisations including VeriTrans in Japan and AsiaPay in Hong Kong, TV-commerce by the likes of SK Stoa in Korea, in electronic contracts being leveraged by FaDaDA in China, and digital change consultancies like Zhongkai Wisdom Government Software, in China and Huron Consulting in India.

Chris Chelliah, Group Vice President and Chief Architect, Technology and Cloud Platform, Oracle Asia Pacific, said: “The answer is in the data! We continue to see rapid adoption of Oracle Autonomous Database as businesses of all sizes and across all industries recognise the power of data and the autonomous database. Many are at the cutting edge of the digital economy and are actively addressing critical areas such as e-payments, electronic signatures and delivering more personalized services for our customer’s customer. This last quarter alone we saw 5000 new companies trialling it globally and many of the brands we added have never used the Oracle database before. And with our new cloud interoperability partnership with Microsoft plus our Generation 2 cloud infrastructure data centers now starting to come online in Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai and Sydney, we expect these numbers to grow.”

Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Location Intelligence (LI) Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Location Intelligence (LI) Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Location Intelligence (LI) Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Location Intelligence (LI) Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Location Intelligence (LI) Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Cisco Systems, ESRI, Galigeo, Oracle, IBM, SAS institute, Pitney Bowes, Teradata Corp, TIBCO Software, Locomizer, SpaceCurve, PlaceIQ, Caliper, Microsoft, Spatial Plc, SAP SE, Google, Tableau software and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Location Intelligence (LI) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, important application areas of Location Intelligence (LI) are also assessed on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the Location Intelligence (LI) Market. The market study on Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market 2020 report studies present as well as future aspects of the Location Intelligence (LI) Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Location Intelligence (LI) Market Report 2020

1 Location Intelligence(LI) Definition

2 Global Location Intelligence(LI) Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Location Intelligence(LI) Business Revenue

2.2 Global Location Intelligence(LI) Market Overview

3 Major Player Location Intelligence(LI) Business Introduction

3.1 Cisco Systems Inc Location Intelligence(LI) Business Introduction

3.2 ESRI Location Intelligence(LI) Business Introduction

3.3 Galigeo Location Intelligence(LI) Business Introduction

3.4 Oracle Corp Location Intelligence(LI) Business Introduction

3.5 IBM Location Intelligence(LI) Business Introduction

3.6 SAS institute Location Intelligence(LI) Business Introduction

