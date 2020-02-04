Location-based Services Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis and Forecast2017 – 2025

Global Location-based Services Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

growth dynamics and future growth prospects over the period between 2017 and 2025. The report encompasses vast qualitative and quantitative details, analysis, and predictions about the market’s key segments, trends, growth drivers, and opportunities, challenges, and attractiveness of segments or regional markets.

The report segments the global location-based services market on the basis of criteria such as component, technology, application, end-use industry, and geography.

On the basis of technology, the report examines the market for location-based service technologies such as global positioning system (GPS), assisted GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, geofencing, and observed time difference. The key areas of application of location-based services analyzed in the report include mapping and navigation, emergency support, disaster management, and business analytics and intelligence. The key end-use industries utilizing location-based services include government, defense and aeronautics, retail, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, e-commerce, and media and entertainment.

Global Location-based Services Market: Trends and Opportunities

Some of the key application areas of location-based services are social media networking, e-commerce transactions, entertainment, mapping and navigation, analytics, business intelligence, emergency support, and disaster management. Presently, applications across the defense and government sector account for a leading share in the global market’s revenue, a trend that is expected to remain strong over the report’s forecast period.

Nevertheless, with a massive consumer base, which continues to rise at a promising pace, the e-commerce industry is envisaged to emerge as one of the leading contributors to the global location-based services market in the near future. The market is also expected to benefit from rising demand across the food delivery and tourism industry.

Global Location-based Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the world’s leading technology companies are enriching the global location-based services market through their futuristic location-based services solutions for outdoor as well as indoor applications. In the next few years, the highly competitive market is expected to witness the proliferation of an increasing number of regional and domestic IT companies wanting to exploit the vast growth opportunities offered by this area.

Some of the leading technology companies operating in the global location-based services market are Apple, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ltd., Bharti Airtel, LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and AT&T Inc.

