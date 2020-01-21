Location-Based Services and Real Time Location System Market-Global Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026)

Location-Based Services and Real Time Location System Market is predicted to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Location Based Services uses location statistics to control features and it uses information on the topographical position of the mobile device. The location associated data can provide spatial patterns is one of its powerful aspect where the location is common dominator of all activities. Location Based Services and Real Time Location System play an important role in managing marketing apps to suggest user experience. Location Based Services and Real Time Location System improve the sympathetic of customer buying conduct and it proposes a digital platform for customers and sellers.

Investment in analytics technology increases market growth. Increasing use of social media advertising, advanced adoption of Location-Based services (Location Based Services) and Real-Time Location Systems (Real Time Location System) in several industries and increasing use of smartphones for advertisement are some of the major factors propelling the Location Based Services market around the world.

Location Based Services and Real Time Location System market is segmented by component, location type, vertical, services and region. The component segment is subdivided into software, services, and hardware segments. The software segment is predicted to have the highest market share. It is accredited to the detail that Location Based Services and Real Time Location System software acts as an edge between final analysis of data and location-based data to create beneficial information for asset administration.

In the case of location types, the outdoor location type is predicted to account largest market share. Location Based Services and Real Time Location System help organizations to enhance their business growth. It allows in-app acquisitions are acquisitions made from within a mobile application.

Among services, the application support and maintenance services segment are predicted to account for the largest CAGR. Application and maintenance services enable organizations to obtain sympathetic of varying business conditions, market tendencies, to develop marketing and corporate branding crusades.

North America is predicted to have the major market share in the global location based services market, owing to the existence of firm economies in the region, allowing it to invest in R&D activities. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is accredited to the detail that emerging APAC countries such as India, South Coria, and Malaysia have users, who use Location Based Services and Real Time Location System solutions.

Google is one of the indoor Location Based Services map provider. The company has partnerships with various retail chains to enhance its number of users at the faster rate. HERE is subordinate of Nokia Corp. It works self-sufficiently. The company produces precise indoor maps that epitomize detail road networks.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Location-Based Services and Real Time Location System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Location-Based Services and Real Time Location System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Location-Based Services and Real Time Location System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Location-Based Services and Real Time Location System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Location-Based Services and Real Time Location System Market report

• Location Based Services and Real Time Location System market, by location type

• Outdoor

• Indoor

• Location Based Services and Real Time Location System market, by component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

• Location Based Services and Real Time Location System market, by vertical

• Automotive, transportation and logistic

• Banking, financial services and insurance

• Government, defense and public utilities

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Industrial manufacturing

• Media and entertainment

• Retail and eCommerce

• Energy and utilities, tourism and hospitality, telecom and education

• Location Based Services and Real Time Location System market, by region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Latin America

• MEA

• Location Based Services and Real Time Location System market, by services

• Application support and maintenance

• Consulting and advisory

• Deployment and integration

• Reporting and visualization

• Risk analytics and threat prevention

• Location-Based Services and Real Time Location System Market – Key Players

• Cisco

• Google

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• TomTom

• Apple

• Esri

• Ericsson

• Qualcomm

• Zebra

• Ubisense

• Pitney Bowes

• Baidu

• Foursquare

• Centrak

• Ekahau

• Galigeo

• HERE

• Teldio

• Navigine

• Living Map

• infsoft

• AiRISTA

• Quuppa

