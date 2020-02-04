Location Analytics Market Expansion to be Persistent During2018 – 2028

Global Location Analytics Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Location Analytics industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Location Analytics as well as some small players.

Drivers and Restraints

The location analytics market is rising rapidly and is pushed by trends such as increased use of market intelligence information for business growth, the evolution of IoT, and increasing volume of data across industry verticals. The use of real-time location analytics fulfills regulatory requirements of industry verticals such as retail and consumer goods, government and defense, energy and utilities, healthcare, and manufacturing.

However, the market faces certain growth impediments as well. Concerns about data security and data privacy are the foremost factors holding back the market’s growth. Moreover, existing players are facing growth challenges with the increasing number of players offering location analytics tools and services. In addition, issues pertaining to low connectivity, data integration, and inadequate expertise in organizations are impeding this market’s growth. High initial costs for the setup of location analytics solutions and low returns on investments are also challenging the growth of the location analytics market.

Nevertheless, the high adoption of location analytics solutions in small and medium businesses (SMBs) will present growth opportunities for vendors in this marketplace.

Global Location Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the global location analytics market in terms of its geographical reach. This market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America stands as a significant market in the global location analytics market. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market due to the explosion of data through IoT devices and the ceaseless use of smart devices.

Global Location Analytics Market: Competitive Outlook

Among the key vendors in the global location analytics market include SAS Institute Inc., ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute), Pitney Bowes, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, SAP SE, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Galigeo, and Alteryx Inc.

Key vendors in this market are focused on strategic alliances and partnerships for expanding their customer base and to enhance customer experience. For example, in 2016, IBM entered into a collaboration with Mapbox, which is one of the leading companies for providing mapping platform solutions for developers.

Development of innovative products is also what key players are focused on to gain a competitive advantage in this market space. For instance, in 2016, SAP launched its SAP Geographical Framework using which organizations can access geographic information from geographic information system (GIS) in order to enrich business applications.

